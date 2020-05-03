--Don Melchor 2015 Puente Alto Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Puente Alto, Chile, $120. Earthy, meaty, minerally, pencilly on the nose. Cherry and black fruit, tobacco, tar, earth and licorice on the palate. A rich, chewy cab with a long finish. Very good plus.
--The Paring 2017 Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County, Ca., $25. Apple and lemon, some grapefruit and minerality, nice balance, restrained oak (one-third new French, 1/3 aged French, 1/3 stainless). Refreshing, lingering finish. Very good.
--Lassegue 2010 Saint Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, France, $90. Blackberry, plum, brambles, oak spice. Well-balanced with a long finish. Very good.
--Bila-Haut 2017 L’Esquerada Cotes du Roussillon Villages Lesquerde, France, $28. Herbs and brambles, blackberry and tobacco, with a touch of licorice. Very good.
--Elena Walch 2017 Gewurztraminer, Alto Adige, Italy, $39. Lychee and ginger come together in this nice gewurz. Great acidity and balance. Very good.
--Volatus Bloody Well Right 2016 Tannat, Paso Robles, Ca., $34. Dried, raisiny fruit and smoke on the nose. Blackberry, raspberry, licorice and a touch of chocolate on the palate. Long finish. Very good.
--Fulldraw 2018 Honey Bunny, Paso Robles, Ca., $85. A rich, full-bodied blend of 93% syrah and 7% mourvedre. Lots of blackberry, pepper and earth; meaty with a bit of leather and vanilla. Lingering finish. Very good.
--Henschke 2016 Henry’s Seven, Barossa, Australia, $48. A blend of shiraz, grenache, mataro and viognier. Blackberry, plum, red berries, vanilla, pepper and a touch of licorice. Ripe but dry, rich and smooth but bright, with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Zenato Alanero 2016 Rosso Veronese, Italy, $20. Dried cherries and plums, brambles and a touch of tobacco. Very good.
--Long Meadow Ranch 2016 Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, Ca., $40. Apple and caramel, with floral, mineral and lemon. Creamy but crispy and juicy; well-balanced. Good plus.
--Scharffenberger Brut Rose Excellence, Mendocino County, Ca., $23. The methode traditionelle sparkling rose has a yeasty nose, great acidity and raspberry on the palette. Good plus.
--Beronia 2014 Rioja Reserva, Spain, $20. Cherry and a bit of earthiness. An everyday red. Good.
--Talo 2017 Malvasia Nero Salento, San Marzano, Italy, $17. Earthy, black cherry, plum, Good plus.
--Chateau de Sales 2014 Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, $36. Brambles, dark cherry, dried herbs. Silky, with firm tannins. Good plus.
--Domaine Bousquet 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina, $18. Ripe blackberry aromas and vanilla, with a bit of minerality and chocolate on the palate. 15% malbec. Good.
--Cuttings 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $55. Ripe, extracted blackberry, with cedar, tar, coffee and vanilla. A bit hot at 15.4%, but otherwise good.
--Fabula de Paniza 2018 Garnacha Rose, Carinena, Spain, $9. Strawberry, watermelon and cranberry intermingle in this bright, refreshing rose. Good.
--The Federalist 2016 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Ca., $18. Blackberry and brambles, earth and vanilla. Big, bold and fruity, only a touch hot at 15.5% alcohol. Good.
--Yalumba 2016 Y Series Shiraz Viognier, South Australia, $14. Ripe red fruit, vanilla. Soft tannins, a touch sweet with some residual sugar. OK.
--Volatus 2018 Cavu, Willow Creek District, Paso Robles, Ca., $25. This blend of 67% viognier and 33% percent Roussanne has a mix of pear, fig and almond flavors with a touch of peach and citrus. Fruity, and bit of an odd mix. OK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.