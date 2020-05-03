Don Melchor 2015 Puente Alto Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

Don Melchor 2015 Puente Alto Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

 By Michael Hastings Winston-Salem Journal

--Don Melchor 2015 Puente Alto Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Puente Alto, Chile, $120. Earthy, meaty, minerally, pencilly on the nose. Cherry and black fruit, tobacco, tar, earth and licorice on the palate. A rich, chewy cab with a long finish. Very good plus.

--The Paring 2017 Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County, Ca., $25. Apple and lemon, some grapefruit and minerality, nice balance, restrained oak (one-third new French, 1/3 aged French, 1/3 stainless). Refreshing, lingering finish. Very good.

--Lassegue 2010 Saint Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, France, $90. Blackberry, plum, brambles, oak spice. Well-balanced with a long finish. Very good.

--Bila-Haut 2017 L’Esquerada Cotes du Roussillon Villages Lesquerde, France, $28. Herbs and brambles, blackberry and tobacco, with a touch of licorice. Very good.

--Elena Walch 2017 Gewurztraminer, Alto Adige, Italy, $39. Lychee and ginger come together in this nice gewurz. Great acidity and balance. Very good.

--Volatus Bloody Well Right 2016 Tannat, Paso Robles, Ca., $34. Dried, raisiny fruit and smoke on the nose. Blackberry, raspberry, licorice and a touch of chocolate on the palate. Long finish. Very good.

--Fulldraw 2018 Honey Bunny, Paso Robles, Ca., $85. A rich, full-bodied blend of 93% syrah and 7% mourvedre. Lots of blackberry, pepper and earth; meaty with a bit of leather and vanilla. Lingering finish. Very good.

--Henschke 2016 Henry’s Seven, Barossa, Australia, $48. A blend of shiraz, grenache, mataro and viognier. Blackberry, plum, red berries, vanilla, pepper and a touch of licorice. Ripe but dry, rich and smooth but bright, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Zenato Alanero 2016 Rosso Veronese, Italy, $20. Dried cherries and plums, brambles and a touch of tobacco. Very good.

--Long Meadow Ranch 2016 Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, Ca., $40. Apple and caramel, with floral, mineral and lemon. Creamy but crispy and juicy; well-balanced. Good plus.

--Scharffenberger Brut Rose Excellence, Mendocino County, Ca., $23. The methode traditionelle sparkling rose has a yeasty nose, great acidity and raspberry on the palette. Good plus.

--Beronia 2014 Rioja Reserva, Spain, $20. Cherry and a bit of earthiness. An everyday red. Good.

--Talo 2017 Malvasia Nero Salento, San Marzano, Italy, $17. Earthy, black cherry, plum, Good plus.

--Chateau de Sales 2014 Pomerol, Bordeaux, France, $36. Brambles, dark cherry, dried herbs. Silky, with firm tannins. Good plus.

--Domaine Bousquet 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina, $18. Ripe blackberry aromas and vanilla, with a bit of minerality and chocolate on the palate. 15% malbec. Good.

--Cuttings 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $55. Ripe, extracted blackberry, with cedar, tar, coffee and vanilla. A bit hot at 15.4%, but otherwise good.

--Fabula de Paniza 2018 Garnacha Rose, Carinena, Spain, $9. Strawberry, watermelon and cranberry intermingle in this bright, refreshing rose. Good.

--The Federalist 2016 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Ca., $18. Blackberry and brambles, earth and vanilla. Big, bold and fruity, only a touch hot at 15.5% alcohol. Good.

--Yalumba 2016 Y Series Shiraz Viognier, South Australia, $14. Ripe red fruit, vanilla. Soft tannins, a touch sweet with some residual sugar. OK.

--Volatus 2018 Cavu, Willow Creek District, Paso Robles, Ca., $25. This blend of 67% viognier and 33% percent Roussanne has a mix of pear, fig and almond flavors with a touch of peach and citrus. Fruity, and bit of an odd mix. OK.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

Tags

Load comments