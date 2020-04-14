I love a good quesadilla. After all, it’s a grilled-cheese sandwich with a Tex-Mex twist. That’s putting two of Americans’ favorite food obsessions — melted cheese and spicy heat — on the same plate. What’s not to like?
The quesadilla — “little cheesy thing” in Spanish — originated in colonial Mexico. Like so many countries with solid dairy and carb traditions, it was inevitable that the two should come together in a delightfully warm and gooey snack. The quesadilla has evolved a lot, though, especially after crossing the border into the United States, but it is still a mouthful of cheesy goodness.
If you’ve made an American grilled-cheese sandwich, you can figure out the basics of a good quesadilla.
But to help you along, here are a few pro tips, and some ideas for the many flavors that can be held inside those crispy tortillas:
- Though the original quesadillas in Mexico mostly used corn tortillas, American recipes tend to use flour tortillas, because they get nice and crispy but still can be cut or folded without breaking apart.
- Quesadillas are best made with 8- or 10-inch tortillas. They are big enough to hold a decent amount of filling but also easily fit into most home skillets or griddle pans.
- Use a good melting cheese, such as cheddar, Monterey Jack or Colby Jack. A non-melting cheese, such as fresh goat cheese or feta, won’t be sticky enough when heated to hold the tortilla together. The exception is when you use a combination of cheeses; if you have enough of a melting cheese combined with a non-melting cheese, the result will be gooey enough to hold the tortilla together. One example would be Parmesan with mozzarella.
- Precook your fillings in most cases. Meats especially need to be cooked. Onions can be raw, but other vegetables, such as mushrooms, are better cooked. Nothing will really cook inside the tortilla — the making of the quesadilla is really just warming up ingredients, melting cheese and crisping the tortilla.
- Chop filling ingredients in small pieces, or shred them. Meats should be diced, or made much smaller than bite-size. Big pieces tend to fall out of the sides of the tortilla.
- A little oil is needed to help the quesadilla become crisp — but avoid using more than the bare minimum. Cooking-oil spray works great because the can releases only a small amount at a time. Remember to reapply oil to the pan when making multiple quesadillas. Also, wipe out the pan between each quesadilla.
- Be patient. Cook a quesadilla on medium-low heat to allow the cheese inside to thoroughly melt before the outside overbrowns.
- Cheese should be the primary filling ingredient. Other ingredients are secondary, because cheese is the glue that
- holds everything together.
- If using a condiment such as salsa or hot sauce, spread it on the tortilla first, before adding anything else. That allows it to be spread all over, so its flavor will be in every bite.
- After a bit of salsa or hot sauce, the cheese should go on next so it makes contact with the tortilla, so that when the cheese melts, it will hold the quesadilla together.
- Spread ingredients in a thin, even layer. I like to spread everything over just one half, to make folding easier. But you can spread cheese and the other filling over the entire tortilla. Either way, make sure ingredients are evenly spread, so you get a bit of everything in every bite.
- Be careful not to overfill the quesadillas, or the filling will spill out. Use only enough filling to provide a thin layer all over the tortilla to within a ½ inch of the edge. A ½ cup of grated cheese plus a ¼ cup of chopped filling is enough to fill a quesadilla made with a single 8-inch tortilla. You can push that total of ¾ cup of fillings to 1 cup, but any more is almost guaranteed to fall before you can get it in your mouth. For a 10-inch tortilla, you can easily use 1 cup total filling, with an upper limit of 1½ cups.
- Though it’s possible to make a double-sized quesadilla by using two tortillas at once, it can be a challenge to flip without making a mess.
- Quesadillas also can be made on the grill. If grilling, make sure that the cheese has melted enough to hold the quesadilla together before flipping it. Otherwise, the filling may fall out and down under the grill grate. Instead of cooking spray, carefully apply oil to the grate with a wad of paper towels or simply oil one side of the tortillas instead.
Quesadillas make a great snack, lunch or dinner. A quesadilla made with one 8-inch tortilla, cut into three wedges, is good for a snack or a light meal. People with heartier appetites will be able to wolf six wedges or the equivalent of two 8-inch tortillas.
Another plus about quesadillas is that they are easily customizable. This is great for pleasing families where everyone has different tastes, including families with both meat lovers and vegetarians. Set up a quesadilla bar of different cheeses and other ingredients and have each family member choose what they want, and everyone will leave the table happy.
