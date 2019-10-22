After carving a ghoulishly great jack-o’-lantern, don’t toss aside the seeds from the pumpkin. Transform them into Pumpkin Seed Clusters to share with Halloween doorbell ringers.
One small tip: Pumpkins vary in size, and this recipe is made with a cup of seeds in mind. If you have two cups of seeds, for example, simply double the chocolate and marshmallows.
The kids can definitely make these with some adult supervision or assistance.
Trying to stop eating these tasty treats? That’s a harder trick.
