My latest round of wine reviews, roughly in order of preference:
--Gaia 2018 14-18h Agiorgitiko Rose, Greece, $16. Aromatic cherry. Loads of cherry fruit on the dry palate, balanced with ample acidity. The name refers to the numbers of hours the winemaker leaves the juice in contact with the skins. Very good.
--Marco Felluga Molamatta 2015 Collio Bianco, Italy, $26. Floral, lemon, apple, aromas. Well-balanced, minerally and creamy, with a long, spicy finish. A blend, predominantly pinot bianco. Very good.
--Chateau Montelena 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $50. Red and black fruit, cocoa, tobacco, tea/bark/earth and spice. Just a touch jammy and chewy – but not overdone. Very good.
--Miner 2014 Emily’s Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $50. Blackberry, plum, cedar, touch of mocha and vanilla. An enjoyable Napa cab with a lingering finish. Very good.
-- Herdade da Malhadinha Nova Antao Vaz da Peceguina 2016, Portugal, $12. Almond, mineral and tea on the nose. Bits of apricot, peach and orange peel. Good acidity with rounded mouthfeel. Very good.
--Argiolas Serra Lori 2018 Rosato (Isola dei Nuraghi), Italy, $19. Lots of color. Cherry, raspberry, herbs and spice. Lively and a bit different. Very good.
--Pasqua 2018 11 Minutes Rose Trevenezie, Italy, $20. Strawberry, orange/lemon, peach, flowers. Fruity, touch of spice. Delicate, but well-structured. Very good.
--Figuiere Premiere 2018 Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $23. A blend of mourvedre, cinsault and grenache, this has cherry and strawberry aromas. Red currant and minerals on the palate. Nicely balanced. Very good.
--Stag’s Leap 2015 The Investor, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. A blend of merlot, petit sirah, cabernet sauvignon and malbec. Blackberry, plum, vanilla, tobacco, cedar spice in a rich and concentrated Napa red, at 14.7% alcohol. Well-made if a bit hot. Good plus.
--Beronia 2018 Rioja Rose, Spain, $13. Aromatic, floral with strawberries. Fruity with a bit of stone fruit – i.e. peaches and apricots. Fairly dry with little bit of oomph. Slightly bitter on the finish. Good plus.
--Feudo Principi di Butera 2014 Nero D’Avola, Sicily, Italy, $17. Blackberry aroma. Cherry, spice and stony minerality on the palate, touch of blueberry on the finish. Good plus.
--Cedar + Salmon 2018 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $19. Peach and citrus aromas. Lime and stone and a touch of spice on the palate. Crisp and dry. Good plus.
--Librandi Ciro 2018 Rosato, Italy, $15. Strawberry, cherry and watermelon. Refreshing with bright acidity. Good plus.
--Lavignone 2018 Piemonte Rosato, Italy, $19. Melon, berry and stony minerals. Good structure, rounded mouthfeel. Made with barbera. Good plus.
--Riff 2018 Pinot Grigio, Italy, $10. A straightforward but well-made Italian pinot grigio, lemony with bright acidity. Good plus.
--La Crema 2017 Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $13. Some oak spice, butterscotch and vanilla, but plenty of bright apple fruit with lemon, too. Good.
--Raeburn 2018 Rose, Russian River Valley, Ca., $20. Floral, raspberry and strawberry, and a touch of cotton candy, though it finishes fairly dry. 66% zinfandel, plus pinot noir and grenache. Good.