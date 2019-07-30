Grilling is not just for meats and vegetables any more. While you have the grilled heated up, use it to make dessert, too.
This recipe for “French toast” is really not much more than grilled pound cake, and it works just fine with store-bought cake. Look for quality pound cake in the freezer section and let it thaw to room temperature before proceeding with the recipe.
Recipe from “Char-Broil Grilling for the Family” (Fox Chapel Publishing)
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.