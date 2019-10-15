Participants in the Friday Night Bites contest on Oct. 11 at the Dixie Classic Fair were tasked with putting “all the flavor into a single bite.”

Other than that, it was anything goes in this contest that encouraged its 43 contestants to get creative with finger food fit for a party.

First place and a record-high $1,350 went to Clay McGuire of Winston-Salem in the adult division for his take on a BLT. His Southern BLT Bites, sandwiches a mere 1-inch in diameter, took the basic idea of a BLT in a slightly new direction. First, he used spinach instead of lettuce. Second, he used sweet tomato jam in place of fresh tomato slices. “I make a lot of jams at home,” McGuire said, “so I thought that might be a little different. And I chose a BLT, because I wanted something with a Southern theme.”

First place in the Youth Division competed against only seven other young cooks, but Chloe Blackburn’s Chicken Flautas, which won her $200, were as good or better than most of the adult entries. Chloe, 16, said her sister gave her the idea after searching the Internet. “I liked the way the chicken is cooked with the salsa and cheese — that really came together,” she said.

