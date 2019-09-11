The end of summer means many things to me, and one of them is loads of tomatoes — cherry tomatoes, to be exact. It’s the time of year when the garden is lobbing bushels of vegetables at us faster than a tennis ball machine, and it’s all that we can do to keep up.
Our tomato plants have chugged along this summer in a cooler-than-usual climate, and suddenly seem to have picked up steam in a last-minute hurrah to the end of summer. The bushes are heavy with red and yellow fruit begging to be picked. We oblige and pop them into our mouths and pile them into bowls for snacking. The best way to eat a ripe cherry tomato is straight up and warm from the vine, in my opinion. It’s nature’s candy at its best.
Yet, there are only so many tomatoes that can be munched on or tossed into salads in a day. That’s when it’s time to get creative with the bounty, and this recipe does just that. It’s a light and simple dinner that can be prepared in less than 30 minutes, and most important, it lets the cherry tomato shine.
