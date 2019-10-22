The Caviste wine shop has moved from its original spot at 3443 Robinhood Road to a shared building with Bobby Boy Bakeshop at 1100 Reynolda Road.
Caviste has been in business since 2011, but many people in Winston-Salem have yet to discover it because of its previous out-of-the-way location, tucked into the back of a small strip center on Robinhood.
That is likely to change now that it is at the corner of Reynolda and Buena Vista roads, visible to thousands of people who travel up and down Reynolda daily.
"The old store lived up to its name – it was like a cave," said owner Russ Anderson. "People had to know where we where. Here, we have this visibility. It’s going to be about community."
Regular customers know Caviste as a place to seek out wines not found in most other stores in our area. That won't change, Anderson said.
Though wine lovers won’t find many familiar labels when they browse the selection at Caviste, that’s by design. Anderson prefers to carry wines by small producers, artisanal, hand-crafted wines made with minimal manipulation by the winemaker - what Anderson likes to call "authentic" wines. Though Caviste carries its share of high-end wines, it also has many bottles under $20.
The majority of Caviste’s inventory is Old World styles of wines from Europe. But the one characteristic that Anderson wants more than anything else in a wine is food-friendliness. “We do have plenty of New World wines, but what they all have in common is they are food-friendly,” Anderson said.
Caviste customers are just as likely to tell Anderson what they are cooking for dinner instead of what kind of wine they want. “We’ve become like a hometown sommelier," he said.
In other words, Caviste is a shop where customers are encouraged to ask questions. “We’re looking for adventurous, inquisitive people,” Anderson said. “We want to expose people to new wines.”
Caviste now sells wines by the glass. Anderson has a short list of about 10 wines, priced at $8 to $16 a glass. He expects to change the list, at least partially, about once a week.
Essentially, Caviste has now become two businesses, a wine shop and a bar. That may lead to expanded hours down the road, but Anderson plans to develop the bar business gradually. “It’s a big shift. It’s going to be a balance, keeping the retail side alive. But we want to work with the bakery to have small bites, then small plates, and we’ll see where it takes us. We don’t know yet what we’re turning into."
Part of his reason for the bar was to hold more classes. “Education is a key component for us,” Anderson said. And many regulars know that even Caviste’s informal tastings are opportunities for learning more about wine.
The property where the old Caviste sits was sold a couple of years ago, and Anderson knew he would have to move eventually. But part of his incentive of moving into the same building with Bobby Boy Bakeshop is the easy availability of food for classes, tastings or other special events.
Anderson met John Bobby when he was looking for places to hold wine dinners for his customers. At the time, Bobby was the executive chef at Rooster's: A Noble Grille.
Rooster's became a regular spot for Caviste wine dinners as Anderson and Bobby developed a rapport. “John is easy to work with, and he has a good palate. Something about our communication style allowed us to match up wine with food," Anderson said. "I would send him a list of wines, with descriptions, and he would send me back a menu, and very rarely would I ever suggest any changes.”
Anderson is looking forward to more collaboration with Bobby, and with Bobby's wife, who makes pastries.
He already has lined up a few events that will pair wine with food, including a rose tasting and food pairing Oct. 31, an Italian winemaker dinner Nov. 9 and Beajolais tasting and food pairing Nov. 21.
