Clark-Green

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Thomas Clark of Winston-Salem announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Collins Clark, to David Everett Green, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary M. Green of Winston-Salem.

Miss Clark is the granddaughter of Dr. William F. Folds and the late Glenda Folds of Winston-Salem, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Perry Belton Clark of Winston-Salem.

Mr. Green in the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Everett Green of Lexington KY and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gene Wooten of Paducah KY.

Miss Clark is a 2012 graduate of Mount Tabor High School, and a 2016 graduate of East Carolina University. She graduated in 2018 from Forsyth Technical Community College and is a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Mr. Green is a 2010 graduate of Mount Tabor High School. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2014. He is a senior digital representative at Inmar Inc.

The wedding is planned for September at Knollwood

Baptist Church.

