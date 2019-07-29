Wall-Nelson

Anna Blair Nelson and James Richard Wall, both of Raleigh, were married at 2 p.m. April 27, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. Deacon Mike Alig officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Joe and Catherine Nelson of Winterville. She graduated from ECU and is a registered nurse at WakeMed.
The groom is the son of Don and Pat Wall of Winston-Salem. He graduated from ECU and is a construction manager at Chesapeake Homes, Inc.
The bride was escorted by her father. Mary Catherine Jerome, the bride’s sister, was the matron of honor. Suzanne Nelson, the bride’s cousin, was the maid of honor. The bridesmaids were McKenna Nelson, Ashelynn Combs, Kayla Kane, Madison Kelleher, Megan McBride, and Jordan Turnbo.
The groom’s brother, Blake Wall, was the best man. The groomsmen were Drew Wall, the groom’s brother; Eric Hoots and David Hoots, the groom’s cousins; Alex Clark, Alex Barnes, David Enos and Mike Reynolds.
Photo by Richard Barlow