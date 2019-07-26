Stewart-Blevins

Kayla Anne Blevins of Winston-Salem and Robert Tennyson Stewart of Clemmons were married at 3 p.m. December 15, 2018 in Clemmons Moravian Church. The Rev. Dr. Cornelius Routh officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Art and Ruth Anne Blevins of Winston-Salem. Her grandparents are Mary Anne Gooley and the late Richard Gooley, and Ann Ferris and the late Kenneth Ferris.
She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a degree in media and journalism and is a donor relations and communications specialist at The Arts and Sciences Foundation at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The groom is the son of Scott and Julie Stewart of Clemmons. His grandparents are Christine Jones and the late John Jones, and Bill and Betsy McKee.
He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a degree in biology and attends the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Dentistry.
The couple took a honeymoon trip to Costa Rica and reside in Chapel Hill
Photo by Megan Travis Photography