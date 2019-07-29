Robert and Wanda Eaton of Johnson City, Tennessee announce with great pride the graduation of their daughter, Savannah Ashley Eaton, from Science Hill High School with Honors and Distinction on May 25, 2019
Savannah is the granddaughter of the late Bill and Edna Gilliland of Newport, Tennessee and the late John and Elizabeth Eaton of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
During her four years at Science Hill High School, Savannah was very active in various clubs and programs. She was the President of both the Rho Kappa (Social Studies Honor Society) club and the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) club in her senior year, member of the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, BETA club, Future Business Leaders of America club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) club, Young Life club, Huddle club and the Leadership 9/12 club. She is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) and served as a mentor in the Bridge Program for new Science Hill High School students. She was on the Science Hill High School Swimming and Diving Team during her sophomore year.
Savannah attended the Liberty University School of Nursing Camp in July 2018. She successfully completed the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course during her senior year and recently passed the state exam receiving her CNA license from the State of Tennessee.
Savannah was very active in her youth group at the North Ridge Community Church and served as a volunteer in the children’s ministry.
She has been accepted and plans to attend the College of Nursing at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN this fall and then plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
