Billy and Carol Williams of East Bend celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

The couple’s children and their spouses are Beth and Mark Holcomb and Mark and LaDonna Williams, all of East Bend.

The couple’s grandchildren are Jordan Holcomb (Kate), Matthew Holcomb, Jared Williams, and Corey Williams.

Mr. Williams retired from AT&T in Winston-Salem.

Mrs. Williams worked for Yadkin School system and Hoots Hospital in Yadkinville.

The couple were married July 12, 1959.

