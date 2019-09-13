Mr. & Mrs. Tuttle

Leon and Frances Tuttle of Kernersville celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary July 31, 2019 with a cruise to the Caribbean.

The couple’s children and their spouses are Rita and Jim Fankhauser, Bonnie Tuttle, and Brenda Tuttle, all of Kernesville.

They have six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Tuttle retired from Crescent Ford in High Point. Mrs. Tuttle was a stay-at-home mom.

The couple were married July 31, 1949.

