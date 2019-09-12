Mr. & Mrs. Peddle

Larry and Betty Peddle of Winston-Salem celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 14, 2019 with a trip to Niagara Falls, where they went for their honeymoon. They also plan to have a family dinner at Print Bistro in Greensboro.
The couple’s children and their spouses are Daniel Peddle of New York City, Joel Peddle of High Point, and Amanda Ingle of Winston-Salem.
Their grandchildren are Jacob Ingle, Lucas Ingle, Harrison Peddle, and Skylar Peddle.
Larry and Betty are the owners of Silas Ridge Construction Services for the past 19 years and Mikey’s Humvee Services at Carolina Beach.
The couple were married June 14, 1969 at Forsyth Park
Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.