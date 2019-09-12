Mr. & Mrs. Peddle

Larry and Betty Peddle of Winston-Salem celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 14, 2019 with a trip to Niagara Falls, where they went for their honeymoon. They also plan to have a family dinner at Print Bistro in Greensboro.

The couple’s children and their spouses are Daniel Peddle of New York City, Joel Peddle of High Point, and Amanda Ingle of Winston-Salem.

Their grandchildren are Jacob Ingle, Lucas Ingle, Harrison Peddle, and Skylar Peddle.

Larry and Betty are the owners of Silas Ridge Construction Services for the past 19 years and Mikey’s Humvee Services at Carolina Beach.

The couple were married June 14, 1969 at Forsyth Park

Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments