William and Mary Holcomb of Walkertown celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary August 14, 2019 with their family. The couple’s children and their spouses are Joanna Holcomb, and Lori and Jacce Decker, all of Walkertown, and Chris and Pamela Holcomb of Belews Creek.

They have seven grandchildren.

Mr. Holcomb retired from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System.

Mrs. Holcomb is a homemaker.

The couple were married

August 14, 1959.

