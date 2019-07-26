Mr. & Mrs. Hartman

Ronnie and Brenda Hartman
of Lexington celebrated their
50th wedding anniversary April
5, 2019 with a family celebration
at Harmony Grove Methodist
Church in Lewisville, where
they were married.
The couple’s daughter and
son-in-law are Jennifer and Andy
Greenwood of Arlington, VA.
Hosting the celebration along
with their daughter was Brenda’s
sister, Kathy Taylor.
The couple’s grandchildren
are Winston Greenwood, Wesley
Greenwood and Wallace Greenwood.
Mr. Hartman retired from R.J.
Reynolds. Mrs. Hartman retired
from Forsyth County.
They were married April 5,
1969.