Mr. & Mrs. Hartman

Ronnie and Brenda Hartman

of Lexington celebrated their

50th wedding anniversary April

5, 2019 with a family celebration

at Harmony Grove Methodist

Church in Lewisville, where

they were married.

The couple’s daughter and

son-in-law are Jennifer and Andy

Greenwood of Arlington, VA.

Hosting the celebration along

with their daughter was Brenda’s

sister, Kathy Taylor.

The couple’s grandchildren

are Winston Greenwood, Wesley

Greenwood and Wallace Greenwood.

Mr. Hartman retired from R.J.

Reynolds. Mrs. Hartman retired

from Forsyth County.

They were married April 5,

1969.

