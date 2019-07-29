Congratulations to Logan Brooke Welborn, a freshman at Duke University, who was named to the dean’s list for both the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters. To make the dean’s list, students must rank in the top third of their respective college.
Logan is a member of the following organizations at Duke: Kappa Alpha Theta, Out of the Blue acapella group, Hoof ‘n’ Horn theatre group, and Duke Disabilities Alliance.
She is the daughter of Timothy and Michelle Welborn of Winston-Salem. Logan is a 2018 graduate of Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville.
Photo by Jenn Lewis Photography