Lenora Cunningham

Lenora Cunningham of Winston-Salem celebrated her 100th birthday June 9,2019 at 2p.m at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem with the party theme “Mother Lenora’s Birthday Party of a Century”. The hosts of the celebration were the Cunningham family coordinated by granddaughter Theandra Lewis.

Special guests included Council Member Annette Scippio presenting a proclamation making June 5th “Lenora Cunningham Day”. Mrs. Cunningham’s children, Pastor Scovens, church family, and neighbors gave tributes during the celebration.

Mrs. Cunningham was born June 5, 1919

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments