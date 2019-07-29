Lenora Cunningham of Winston-Salem celebrated her 100th birthday June 9,2019 at 2p.m at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem with the party theme “Mother Lenora’s Birthday Party of a Century”. The hosts of the celebration were the Cunningham family coordinated by granddaughter Theandra Lewis.
Special guests included Council Member Annette Scippio presenting a proclamation making June 5th “Lenora Cunningham Day”. Mrs. Cunningham’s children, Pastor Scovens, church family, and neighbors gave tributes during the celebration.
Mrs. Cunningham was born June 5, 1919