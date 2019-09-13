Herbert (Jack) Russell

Herbert Jackson (Jack) Russell of Clemmons celebrated his 100th birthday on July 27,2019 in Lancaster, VA at the home of David Russell.
The hosts of the celebration were Mr. Russell’s children, David Russell of Lancaster, Bob Russell of Portland, ME, and Ann Kimmer of Clemmons.
Attending the celebration were 60 plus family and friends.
A song, “Jacky Boy,” composed by eldest son, Bob, was sun to the tune of “Davy Crockett.”
Trivial pursuit involving events in Jack’s life was played, followed by moving stories told by Jack, elaborating on the events.
Mr. Russell was born August 29, 1919.
