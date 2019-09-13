Dr. & Mrs. Brown

Wayne and Joy Brown of Myrtle Beach, SC, celebration their 50th wedding anniversary August 16, 2019.

The couple’s children and their spouses are Meri Beth and Thomas, and Molly and Christman.

The couple have three grandchildren.

The Browns have dedicated their lives to serving God and sharing the gospel across the nation and the world.

Dr. Brown served as Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Brown is an author of many Christian books.

The couple were married August 16, 1969 in the First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, SC.

