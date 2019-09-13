Clark-Green

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Thomas Clark of Winston-Salem announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Collins Clark, to David Everett Green, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary M. Green of Winston-Salem.
Miss Clark is the granddaughter of Dr. William F. Folds and the late Glenda Folds of Winston-Salem, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Perry Belton Clark of Winston-Salem.
Mr. Green in the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Everett Green of Lexington KY and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gene Wooten of Paducah KY.
Miss Clark is a 2012 graduate of Mount Tabor High School, and a 2016 graduate of East Carolina University. She graduated in 2018 from Forsyth Technical Community College and is a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Mr. Green is a 2010 graduate of Mount Tabor High School. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2014. He is a senior digital representative at Inmar Inc.
The wedding is planned for September at Knollwood
Baptist Church.
Photo by Royal T Media
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.