Bannerman-Clemens

inston-Salem and Levi Vance Bannerman of Black Mountain were married on November 9, 2019 at 4 pm in The Gardens at Fearrington Village in Pittsboro. The Rev. Berry French and the Rev. Andrew Bowman officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dennis M. Clemens of Winston-Salem. Her maternal grandparents are Dr. Edwin Hentz of Chapin, SC, and the late Claire Hentz. Her paternal grandmother is the late Lucille Clemens. The bride graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill with a BA in psychology and minor in education. She received a Masters degree in teaching from UNC-Chapel Hill, and is a first grade teacher at AB Combs Leadership Magnet Elementary School in Raleigh.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Bannerman of Black Mountain. His maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. C. Vance Terrell. His paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Bannerman of Black Mountain. The groom graduated from Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC with a BA in Political Science and a minor in English. He is an associate director of youth ministries at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh.
The bride was escorted by her father. The matron of honor was Amy Clemens Yates, the bride’s sister. The maid of honor was Kelly Clemens, the bride’s sister. The bridesmaids were Rachel Baker, Munroe Buie, Maddy Gasior, Emily Johnson, McCall Moore, and Lindsey Ziglar.
The best men were Bobby Decker and Eli Hile. The groomsmen were Caleb Ford, Patrick Frentz, Gordon Hartman, Luke Lippard, and Kevin McDaniel.
The flower girls were Ellis Bowman, the groom’s niece; and Hannah Newton, Kenleigh Newton, and Winnie Newton, the groom’s cousins.
The ring bearer was Charles Yates, the bride’s nephew.
The couple will honeymoon in Hawaii and reside in
Raleigh.
Krystal Kast Photography
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.