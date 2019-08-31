YANKEES 4, ATHLETICS 3 (11): DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning, handing New York its first victory in five tries against Oakland this season. Aaron Judge hit a tying homer for New York with two outs in the eighth, his 19th of the season. The 6-foot-7 Judge also took a potential home run away from Matt Chapman in the 10th, barely needing to leave his feet for a grab at the right field wall. Gary Sanchez went deep twice for the AL East leaders, and Cory Gearrin (1-2) got his first win with New York. Lou Trivino (4-6) was beginning his third inning of work when he surrendered LeMahieu’s 24th homer. CARDINALS 10, REDS 6: Dakota Hudson pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings, and St. Louis beat Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader. Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina homered as St. Louis won for the seventh time in eight games. Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt each had two hits and two RBIs. BREWERS 2, CUBS 0: Manny Pina drove in two runs with a first-inning single and Josh Hader finished a strong performance by Milwaukee’s bullpen. Ben Gamel added three hits as Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. BLUE JAYS 6, ASTROS 4: Cavan Biggio and Teoscar Hernandez each hit a two-run home run and Clay Buchholz pitched into the sixth inning to win for the first time in more than a year as Toronto held off Houston. METS 6, PHILLIES 3: Wilson Ramos matched his career high with four hits and extended his hitting streak to 24 games, helping New York to the road win. Todd Frazier had three hits and two RBIs for the Mets. Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia. TIGERS 10, TWINS 7: Minnesota capped a night of sensational slugging by breaking the major league record for home runs in a season, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Detroit’s seven-run third inning. NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 0: Stephen Strasburg struck out 14 in eight crisp innings and Anthony Rendon homered twice, powering the Nationals to the victory. RAYS 9, INDIANS 6: Tommy Pham, Avisail Garcia, Ji-Man Choi and Travis d’Arnaud homered, powering Tampa Bay to the victory.
Most Popular
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
Police ID man killed in parking lot stabbing. 31-year-old from Winston-Salem had children with him at supermarket, a witness said.
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
-
TV series on Pazuzu Algarad case aims to examine failures that allowed murders to happen
-
Spry III, William Dennie
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.