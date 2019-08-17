With the Dash trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday night, Steele Walker was thrown out at the plate to end the game after trying to score on a Tyler Frost single, and the Dash lost 4-3 to the Potomac Nationals in front of 6,381 at BB&T Ballpark.
Entering the top of the ninth, the teams were tied 3-3. Facing Dash reliever Bennett Sousa (1-3), Potomac rallied to take the lead. Gilbert Lara led off with a walk before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jack Sundberg and to third on a single by Cole Freeman. Aldrem Corredor singled back through the middle, scoring Lara to give the P-Nats a 4-3 edge.
The Dash fell to 64-54, while the nationals improved to 59-63.
The Dash conclude their series with the Nationals today at 2 p.m.
Left-hander Taylor Varnell (0-1, 5.79 ERA) will take the hill for Winston-Salem against right-hander Jackson Tetreault (2-1, 1.23 ERA).
NOTE: Left hander Manny Bañuelos will make a rehab start for Winston-Salem next Saturday during its 6 p.m. home game against the Potomac Nationals. Bañuelos has been on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.
In 13 outings with the White Sox this year, Bañuelos has posted a 6.90 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 452/3 innings pitched.
Last offseason, the 28-year-old was traded from the Dodgers to the White Sox in exchange for minor-league infielder Justin Yurchak. Bañuelos is a part of the White Sox’s 40-man roster.
Originally signed by the Yankees in 2008, Bañuelos pitched in New York’s organization until he was dealt to the Atlanta Braves for David Carpenter and Chasen Shreve.
Bañuelos went on to make his major-league debut on July 2, 2015, against the Potomac Nationals.