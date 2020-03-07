Why would the richest country the world has ever known spend far more every year than it collects in taxes? Last year (for budget year 2019 that ended Sept. 30), the U.S. government had total tax receipts of $3,462 trillion ($3,642,000,000,000). However, it spent $4.447 trillion — $985 billion more than it collected.
Despite numerous proposed spending cuts (see below), President Trump’s 2021 budget released Feb. 10 projects $3.853 trillion of tax receipts versus $4,829 trillion of spending. The resulting $966 billion deficit, which most observers consider will be higher, is little changed from last year’s huge borrowing.
As of last month, Uncle Sam owes $23.3 trillion of total debt. During George W. Bush’s eight years in office, the debt rose 86% from $5.71 trillion to $10.63 trillion on Jan. 20, 2009. During Barack Obama’s eight years, the debt jumped 88% to $19.95 trillion when he left office on Jan. 20. 2017. During Trump’s first three years, ending Jan. 20 this year, the debt increased another 16%.
President Trump’s budget blueprint for 2021 would slash spending as follows:
- State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development: 22%
- Education Department: 7.8%
- Environmental Protection Agency: 26%
- Energy Department: 8.1%
- Housing and Urban Development: 15.2%
Four programs he would increase are:
- Military spending:
- + 0.3%
- Homeland Security:
- + 3.2%
- NASA: +12%
- Veteran Affairs: +14%
Of course, just as with Trump’s first three budgets, there is no chance his proposed cuts will pass Congress. President Trump predicts 3% growth over the next five years, yet we haven’t achieved that goal since 2006. (The last three years’ growth rates have been 2.3% in 2017; 2.9% in 2018, helped by the tax cut; and 2.3% in 2019).
No president has routinely submitted proposed balanced budgets since Dwight Eisenhower was president in the 1950s. President Reagan was the most vocal supporting balanced budgets but to get more defense spending he had to allow House Speaker Tip O’Neill and his Democratic colleagues to increase domestic outlays that helped produce the then largest deficits since World War II.
Unrealistic proposed presidential budgets by both presidents Obama and Bush have been much more the norm than the exception this century. Typically, revenue is overestimated while spending is usually higher than expected.
We now have the lowest income taxes on the middle class since the 1930s. A couple earning $100,000 only pays a 12% rate on the last dollars they earn given the standard deduction of $24,800 for this year. And if their adjusted gross income is under $80,250 in 2020, they pay no taxes on long-term capital gains.
Of course, taxes on the rich are lower, too. The highest tax rate on the wealthy was 70% from 1965-1981. Today, it is only half as much at 35%. The reason for lower taxes is simple: almost all politicians will vote for popular tax cuts but won’t vote for higher taxes, unless it is on the very rich.
Broad-based tax hikes such as higher federal gasoline taxes (unchanged at 18.4 cents a gallon since 1993) to fund badly needed infrastructure projects are considered toxic by most politicians. (Adjusted for 73% inflation since 1993, the gasoline tax would need to be 13.4 cents higher to equal the 1993 amount.) As demonstrated by the current crop of presidential candidates, there are numerous proposals to, as they say, “make the super-rich pay their fair share.”
Leading Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders wants $30 trillion over 10 years to provide government-run health care for everyone and no one knows how much for free college tuition, cancellation of student-loan debt, the green new deal, increases in Social Security and free government day care for all children 4 and under. Why should my taxes be used to pay for wealthy parents’ day-care costs or rich kids’ college tuitions?
Both he and Elizabeth Warren want to tax the super-rich on their assets every year.
Sanders’ wealth tax would start at 1% on a net worth of $32 million topping out at 8% for $10 billion and more. He would hire thousands of IRS examiners to audit 30% of the wealthy paying the 1% tax and 100% of all the billionaires.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who also supports government–run health care for everyone, would place a 2% levy each year on tax fortunes above $50 million and 3% on more than $10 billion. Some respected scholars argue that the wealth taxes proposed by Sanders and Warren are unconstitutional. After all, it required the 16th amendment, ratified in 1913, to approve taxes on income.
The problem with taxing wealth ever year is staggering. How much is a billionaire’s art collection or furniture worth? How do you value a closely-held business? Can you imagine the tax-avoidance schemes that high-paid tax lawyers will create? How would any proposal to tax wealth every year pass the Senate where 60 votes are needed to overcome a filibuster?
One proposal that I think seems logical would be for the new president to appoint a bi-partisan blue-ribbon commission to attack the deficit. One approach would be for each dollar raised by higher taxes, an equal amount of federal spending would be cut. Of course, there is virtually no chance it would be possible to cobble together a Congressional majority to pass the commission’s proposals.
Sure, we can afford the deficit, but I think it is unethical for Uncle Sam to borrow such huge amounts. It means our kids and grandkids will have to use more of their generation’s tax revenue to pay interest on debt we racked up. As parents, none of us wants to depart this world owing huge amounts of debt that is passed on to our children.
Finally, let me conclude with sage advice from more than 2,000 years ago. Cicero in 55 B.C. wrote: “The budget should be balanced, the Treasury should be refilled, public debt should be reduced, the arrogance of officialdom should be tempered and controlled, and the assistance to foreign lands should be curtailed lest Rome become bankrupt.“
