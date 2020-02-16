RALEIGH — Francesca Pan scored 13 of her 30 points in the first six minutes of the third quarter, and Georgia Tech built a double-digit lead and withstood a late rally to stun No. 4 N.C. State in a 65-61 win Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets (17-9, 8-7 ACC), who had lost six of their past eight games, trailed 30-25 at halftime after missing their last six field-goal attempts of the second quarter and being held scoreless for 3:38. But Pan got going in the third quarter, making 6-of-7 field-goal attempts to help Georgia Tech build a 49-38 lead.
N.C. State (22-3, 11-3), which started 22-1, lost at home for the second time in four days following a defeat to No. 9 Louisville on Thursday.
Wolfpack senior guard Aislinn Konig, who was held to four points by the Cardinals, had her second straight rough outing with no points on just three field-goal attempts against Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack entered the day in a first-place tie with Louisville in the ACC.
Nerea Hermosa added 12 points for Georgia Tech.
Elissa Cunane, a sophomore from Summerfield and a Northern Guilford grad, and Kayla Jones each scored 17 points for the Wolfpack, which shot just 3 of 13 from 3-point range.
The Wolfpack cut Georgia Tech’s 11-point lead to 51-47 on Cunane’s free throws 31 seconds into the third quarter, but two 3-pointers by Pan helped the Yellow Jackets build their lead to 12 points.
That lead almost didn’t hold up as N.C. State removed Cunane from the game to go with a quicker lineup featuring reserve Jada Boyd at center. Boyd scored 10 points in the final five minutes to help the Wolfpack draw within 61-59 with 1:39 remaining.
But a potential tiebreaking shot by Boyd was blocked in the lane on the next possession, and Pan made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 25 seconds as Georgia Tech held on to win.
BOSTON COLLEGE 93, NORTH CAROLINA 75: The North Carolina women’s basketball team lost its fourth-straight game Sunday at Boston College, losing 93-75 at Conte Forum. The Tar Heels are now 16-10 on the season, 7-8 in ACC play. BC improved to 15-10, 8-6 in ACC play.
The Eagles’ 93 points and the game-high 29 points by sophomore forward Taylor Soule were both season-highs against the Tar Heels.
Five different Tar Heels cracked double figures, led by guard Shayla Bennett’s 17. Madinah Muhammad scored 16, Taylor Koenen 15 and Janelle Bailey 10. Junior Leah Church came off the bench to contribute 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field.
The Tar Heels will return to action on Sunday when they travel to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest in hopes of ending their four-game losing skid.
DUKE 66, FLORIDA STATE 64: The Duke Blue Devils added a signature win to their resume on Sunday, knocking off No. 14 Florida State at home.
With the win, Duke improved to 15-10 and 9-5 in the ACC. Florida State dropped to 20-5, 9-5 in the league. The win against Florida State was the first for Duke against a ranked team in their last 13 tries.
The two teams traded baskets for a majority of the fourth quarter, but Haley Gorecki stepped up to the free-throw line with 3 seconds to go with the game tied and a chance to win the game for the Blue Devils. She converted both attempts, giving Duke the lead for the final time.
Gorecki led Duke with 21 points and six rebounds. Leaonna Odom added 18 points and Jade Williams pitched in 10 points as well.
Duke will close out its regular season home slate Thursday when the Blue Devils host Virginia at 7 p.m., in Cameron Indoor Stadium. It will mark senior night for Kyra Lambert, Gorecki, Emily Schubert and Leaonna Odom.
