Panthers Patriots Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen walks to the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

Just like old times

Former college teammates Kyler Murray of Arizona and Kyle Allen of Carolina will be competing in the spotlight when the teams face off in a Week 3 matchup. Page B7

Load comments