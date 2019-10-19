KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brandon Jones raced to his first career Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Kansas Speedway after a lapped car wrecked what was shaping up as an entertaining duel between playoff contenders Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell.
It wasn’t the end of the drama, either.
Fellow playoff contenders Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick got into a pit-road melee after getting out of their cars. Custer was upset at the way Reddick raced him in the closing laps of the first race in the round of eight in NASCAR’s version of the playoffs.
Reddick finished second and Briscoe rallied to third, while playoff drivers Michael Annett and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top five. Custer was 11th with Bell right behind him.
“I was just frustrated he can’t keep the car on the bottom, then runs us up into the wall,” said Custer, who was chasing his eighth win this season and remains second in the standings.
“It’s fine if he wants to wreck their cars and put their car in the wall from time to time, but when it’s me, I’m not going to be very happy,” Custer said. “I went over to say that.”
Custer put his hand on Reddick’s shoulder, and the two grabbed at each other’s throats as they tumbled to the pavement. Crew members from both teams jumped in with NASCAR officials in trying to pull them apart.
“I understand Cole’s frustration 100 percent. We were trying to lock ourselves into Homestead” for the championship race,” said Reddick, who was left with a small cut over his eye. “If you put your hand on me, I’m going to put you on your back. That’s the way it’s going to be.”
Reddick remained third behind Bell and Custer in the playoff standings.
