RALEIGH — No team in the NHL has gotten more goals out of their defensemen this season than the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canes got two more Saturday, from Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton, in their game against the Florida Panthers. That’s 20 for the season — 10 by Hamilton — and were a big part of the Canes’ 4-2 victory at PNC Arena.
Forwards Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Canes (14-8-1), Svechnikov with an empty-netter, and goalie Petr Mrazek made several high-quality saves among his 21 stops in the victory over one of the Eastern Conference’s most improved teams.
Pesce’s goal was badly needed after the Canes fell behind 2-0 in the first period. Hamilton’s, at 17:45 of the second period, pushed the Canes ahead 3-2, setting up an intense, tight-checking third period.
The Canes had consecutive power plays in the third after Florida’s Brian Boyle was called for tripping and then the Panthers for having six men on the ice. The Panthers (12-6-5) killed off both penalties, keeping it a 3-2 game, but Svechnikov’s empty-net goal sealed it.
HURRICANES 4, PANTHERS 2
Florida 2 0 0 — 2
Carolina 2 1 1 — 4
First Period—1, Florida, Ekblad 5 (Acciari), 8:36. 2, Florida, Boyle 4 (Stralman, Sceviour), 8:54. 3, Carolina, Pesce 3 (Edmundson, Teravainen), 9:35. 4, Carolina, Necas 6 (Hamilton, Slavin), 14:20.
Second Period—5, Carolina, Hamilton 10 (Teravainen, Svechnikov), 17:45.
Third Period—6, Carolina, Svechnikov 11 (Teravainen), 18:58.
Shots on Goal—Florida 6-10-7—23. Carolina 8-10-16—34.
Power-play opportunities—Florida 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 2.
Goalies—Florida, Bobrovsky 9-5-4 (33 shots-30 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 11-4-1 (23-21).
A—18,159 (18,680). T—2:22.
