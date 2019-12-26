RALEIGH — Martin Necas has the speed, the quickness. At times, he can be a blur on the ice.
Necas has the hands, the skills. He can control, maneuver and shoot a puck with the best.
In his first full NHL season, the Carolina Hurricanes rookie has played well on the right side of center Erik Haula’s line when Haula has been healthy and in the lineup. In the Canes’ last game, Necas had two goals and two assists, Haula two goals and an assist and linemate Ryan Dzingel two assists, albeit in an 8-6 loss Monday to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
For Necas, everything seemingly is falling into place — finally — for the slender forward from the Czech Republic that the Canes made a first-round pick and the 12th overall selection in the 2017 NHL Draft.
“It’s having more experience and more confidence,” Necas said in a recent interview. “Every year you’re getting better and you’re getting more comfortable. You learn more defensively. It all helps builds your confidence.”
Necas, 20, twice made the Canes roster out of training camp for what would be virtual cameos. He made his NHL debut early in the 2017-18 season and then was returned to his Czech team, HC Kometa Brno, for another season. A year later, he played seven games for Carolina before being assigned to the Charlotte Checkers, the Canes’ American Hockey League affiliate, for a first season in the more confined North American rinks.
Many expected Necas and forward Andrei Svechnikov to join in giving the Canes an infusion of energy, skill and youthful pizzazz last season, Svechnikov being taken second in the 2018 draft. That didn’t happen. Necas wasn’t ready — then.
“I know when I first came over here at 16 (from Russia) it was so hard for me,” Svechnikov said in an interview. “The game was so much faster and more physical. I think last year helped him so much to get ready for the NHL.
“As far as his skill, he’s so fast. When he gets the puck you expect he’s going to do something good with it and have a good moment.”
Necas has good moments vs. Leafs
A good moment for Necas came on a first-period power play against the Leafs, when he redirected a Lucas Wallmark shot past Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen for his first goal.
Necas then was in the middle of a crazy second-period surge in which the Canes scored three goals in 64 seconds. He scored the first goal off a Haula pass, then made a perfectly placed pass to Haula in the slot for Haula’s first score. In the third period, Necas bolted down the left wing with the puck. He dropped off a pass to Dzingel, who found Haula coming down the slot for the shot and score and a 6-4 lead the Canes (22-13-2) could not hold.
Make it a four-point game, a first in the NHL for Necas, who made the most of his 13:20 in ice time and had a plus-3 rating.
“You know, when you feel the coach trusts you a little bit more, you can show him what you can do,” Necas said. “If you play good defensively he’s going to give you a little bit more ice time. Then, you can be even better.”
Necas has had to earn the trust of Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour. Without a commitment to playing a 200-foot game, to be responsible away from the puck, that trust factor is hard to obtain from a man who made that kind of commitment as a player for 20 NHL seasons. While still on the lean side, Necas is listed at 6-2 and 189 pounds and has added some strength. That has helped in the corners, in the puck battles, and his back-checking has been more effective.
Necas missed four games in late-November and early December after a scary collision with Nashville’s Roman Josi that had him slam feet-first into the end boards. He has had other spills and scares, in games and practices, often a result of his high speed on the ice. Sometimes, he’s too fast for his own good.
Drafted as a center, he was used on the wing with the Checkers and was a big part of Charlotte’s Calder Cup championship team. While Brind’Amour envisions him returning to center at some point in his NHL career, he has been on the right wing for the Canes. Necas, a right-handed shooter, has eight goals and 13 assists in 33 games. At the NHL’s Christmas break, he ranked fifth among rookies with 21 points.
“I think like most rookies you want them to get better every game and improve their all-around game,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said in an interview. “I think everyone knows he has the offensive capabilities and skills. But you’ve got to play the game the right way and help your team win games and he has done a much better job in working on his all-around game.
“He can fly, man. He stops on a dime and makes it tough for defenders to get a read on him. He has the hands. He’s grown as a player and been really solid for us.”
Necas was called “Marty” in Charlotte. With Canes’ forward Jordan Martinook claiming that nickname, Necas goes by “Junior.”
“He’s still maturing physically and he’s still learning the game,” Brind’Amour said. “But he’s more comfortable. He’s come a long way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.