YANKEES 11, ROCKIES 5: The Yankees are as hot as the weather, torching Colorado pitching for the second straight day. Edwin Encarnacion chased Anthony Senzatela with a two-run double in a five-run second inning, and New York romped over the Rockies for its fifth straight win.
METS 11, GIANTS 4: Pete Alonso came off the bench and hit his 33rd home run, setting the Mets rookie record for RBIs as New York ended San Francisco’s seven-game winning streak. Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil and Todd Frazier all went deep as the Mets powered up with four home runs.
CUBS 6, PADRES 5: Javier Baez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and four Cubs relievers combined for one-hit ball over the final four innings to lift Chicago over San Diego. Anthony Rizzo had two hits and drove in two runs and Robel Garcia added an RBI triple as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 7-1 since the All-Star break.
NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 3: Anibal Sanchez outpitched Mike Soroka and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and Matt Adams homered as Washington beat Atlanta.
PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 1: Joe Musgrove scattered two hits over six innings, collected his first double of the season and scored on a textbook head-first slide to beat a throw by Philadelphia right fielder Bryce Harper to lead Pittsburgh.
ASTROS 6, RANGERS 1: Jose Urquidy threw seven dominant innings for his first major league win and Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, sending Houston over skidding Texas.
REDS 3, CARDINALS 2: Yasiel Puig hit a game-tying double to end Miles Mikolas’ shutout bid, Josh VanMeter followed with his first major league home run and Cincinnati snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over St. Louis.
BLUE JAYS 7, TIGERS 5: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first career grand slam, a 441-foot drive toward the bushes at Comerica Park that helped Toronto rally for a victory over Detroit.
ROYALS 1, INDIANS 0: Hunter Dozier homered in the first inning and Jakob Junis pitched two-hit ball through six innings as Kansas City snapped Cleveland’s six-game winning streak.
WHITE SOX 2, RAYS 1 (11): Yoan Moncada scored from first base on a single in the 11th inning and Chicago edged Tampa Bay,
ATHLETICS 5, TWINS 4: Khris Davis lined a two-out, two-run single off the glove of diving first baseman Ehire Adrianza in the ninth inning and Oakland won again.