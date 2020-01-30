Hornets Wizards Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) and forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

Hornets reeling

Miles Bridges scores 23 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Hornets from suffering its ninth loss in 10 games Thursday night against the Wizards. Page C6

Load comments