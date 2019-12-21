Jazz Hornets Basketball

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, looks to pass against Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Utah won 114-107. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

Hornets stumble

The Utah Jazz shoots 10 of 19 from 3-point range in the second half to rally past the Charlotte Hornets for their fifth straight win. Page B7

