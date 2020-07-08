Hops Burgar Bar is temporarily closing all of its locations after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the employees work at the restaurant at 2138-A Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
The post said it was temporarily closing all locations which also include restaurants at 2419 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro and 901 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
During the closure, all employees will be tested and a thorough cleaning of all restaurants will be done.
"We feel this is the best decision at this time to ensure safety of our customers, staff and our community." the post said.
