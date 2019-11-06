Before William Rivers’ mother died, he made her a promise that he would devote his life to helping others.
Her strength — as a single mother battling poverty and chronic heart problems — drove Rivers into the Marine Corps and eventually to a career as a firefighter.
“Often times growing up we didn’t have running water, electricity or food. We wore hand-me-down clothes until they literally wore out,” said Rivers, who completed two tours in Afghanistan. “We didn’t have a whole lot, but she taught me to be resilient.”
Rivers joined the Marines in January 2008, in hopes that he could bring stability to his family and support his mother, whose health was failing, he said.
As a Marine, he strived to make his mark on the world, as he had promised her he would do.
After being stationed at Camp Lejeune, Rivers was deployed to Afghanistan in March 2009.
“As the villages learned we weren’t there to kill but to help and truly protect them from the Taliban, our presence became more appreciated,” said Rivers, a 2007 Reynolds High School graduate. “It was rewarding to see the impact we were having out there.”
Rivers, 30, said his unit was responsible for doing a bit of everything in Afghanistan, including patrol, capturing and holding checkpoints, minesweeping, guard duty and going door-to-door.
Throughout his two tours in Afghanistan, he talked with his mother as often as he could, he said, adding that while she was proud of him, she worried about his safety.
“There were times we were on the phone and the base would be attacked, a mortar would go off and then she wouldn’t hear from me for two months,” Rivers said. “She was afraid someone would show up at her front door with the folded flag.”
During his second tour in Afghanistan, Rivers was on patrol near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border when news hit that Osama bin Laden had been killed in Pakistan in 2011.
Rivers said serving abroad, while not without danger, felt like a worthwhile venture.
“After I left the Marines, I went back home to show my mom the product of what she made,” said Rivers, who left the Marines in 2012. “I wouldn’t be where I am without her.”
For three years, doctors told Rivers’ mother, Vickie, she had only 30 days to live due to her deteriorating cardiovascular issues.
Her death in May 2014 brought Rivers to his lowest point, he said, and prompted him to pursue alternative career paths that would bring him more fulfillment.
After leaving the Marines, he had struggled to find a job and was working as a plastics machine operator when a co-worker recommended he try the fire department.
“As I sat there on the first day of fire school, I knew ‘This is it. This is exactly what I want to do,’” said Rivers, now a firefighter with Rescue 1 of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. “There are so many ways I can help people here.”
A student at Davidson County Community College, Rivers said he hopes to earn a degree in emergency management and plans to make firefighting a lifetime career.
Rivers, who also works security part-time for Novant Health, said he enjoys going to work each day knowing he could save a life and finds firefighting similar to his time in the military.
“They both have the same sense of pride, brotherhood, dedication to duty and no tolerance for failure,” Rivers said. “They say ‘You’re in the Marines until the day you die,’ and the fire department, it’s just like that, like a family.”
