Army veteran from Durham, N.C.

Lives in Winston-Salem

Highest rank: SSG/E-6

Years in service: 1965-1968

Overseas deployment: Vietnam

Tim Mangum served with the 1st Brigade, 4th Infantry Division from August 1967 until August 1968, working out of Pleiku, Veitnam.

He was responsible for combat communications in the Central Highlands.

— Submitted by Lu Ann Mangum

