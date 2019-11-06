Army veteran from Durham, N.C.
Lives in Winston-Salem
Highest rank: SSG/E-6
Years in service: 1965-1968
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
Tim Mangum served with the 1st Brigade, 4th Infantry Division from August 1967 until August 1968, working out of Pleiku, Veitnam.
He was responsible for combat communications in the Central Highlands.
— Submitted by Lu Ann Mangum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.