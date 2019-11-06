Mike Mabe

Mike Mabe in Vietnam

Army veteran from Pfafftown

Highest rank: Sgt. E-5

Years in service: 1965-1968

Overseas deployment: Vietnam

I remember the view from the airplane window on the tarmac of Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, N.C. around December 21, 1965.

My family stood behind the short chain-link fence waving as the airplane pulled away. Only a few passengers were on the plane with me as my father, mother, sister, and brother were the lone people standing there waving goodbye on that cold, winter day.

It was a sad day for them and scary for me as the propeller driven plane pulled away from the parked position on the tarmac.

