John Whitney Desley

Navy veteran from Mystic, Connecticut

Lives in Lewisville

Highest rank: Radioman Third Class

Years in service: 1943-1946

Overseas deployment: Japan

John Whitney Desley was a survivor of a kamikaze attack on his ship, the USS Shubrick 639 in Okinawa in 1945.

