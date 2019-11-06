Navy veteran from Mystic, Connecticut
Lives in Lewisville
Highest rank: Radioman Third Class
Years in service: 1943-1946
Overseas deployment: Japan
John Whitney Desley was a survivor of a kamikaze attack on his ship, the USS Shubrick 639 in Okinawa in 1945.
— Submitted by Rebecca Lehto
