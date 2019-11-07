Today, we take time to honor the veterans in our community.
About 24,000 veterans call Forsyth County home and some of their stories are in this special section and the main edition of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Stephanie Lyons entered the Army in 1982 and gave birth to her youngest daughter the same year. That daughter, Kanisha Jackson, followed in her mom’s footsteps, enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and serving for 19 years.
In August, Jackson died after a battle with cancer. The flag she received at her daughter’s funeral is among Lyon’s most prized possession.
Gregory Dorn, a lieutenant with the Winston-Salem Police Department, returned to the military after the 9/11 attacks, determined to make the world a better place.
Trey Gaylor and his father, Ed, each enlisted in the service before making their way to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Jakay Ervin dropped out of Carver High School before joining the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. After returning to the states, Ervin got his high school diploma and went on to get a master’s degree in education.
Each veteran was willing to sacrifice all in service to our country.
Each returned home to make our community a better place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.