The Rev. Francis Manns Jr., a Vietnam veteran and Winston-Salem native, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in October 1964 right out of high school to see the big world for himself and serve his country.
Several years later, as a platoon sergeant in Echo Company’s 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, Manns was in the thick of the Vietnam War during an attack launched by North Vietnamese and communist Viet Cong forces called the Tet Offensive.
According to historians, both U.S. and South Vietnamese military forces sustained heavy losses before they were able to force back the communist assault.
It was January 1968 in the northern most sector of South Vietnam near the demilita-
rized zone. Manns’ unit had been assigned an area to secure a village where the North Vietnamese Army had dug in.
As they advanced to secure the village, Manns said his radioman took a round to his face.
While Manns was checking on the condition of his fellow Marine and trying to call a medevac, the same North Vietnamese soldier started firing his AK-47 rifle at him, too.
Manns fired back until his M-16 rifle went “click” and jammed.
“It wouldn’t fire,” said Manns, who quickly moved to the side of a bomb crater, where U.S. forces had dropped a 500-pound bomb just the night before.
All he had left was his 45-caliber pistol.
As Manns was trying to alert his unit of the threat ahead of them, the NVA soldier tossed a ChiCom grenade.
“I saw the whole thing coming down and tried my best to get out of the bomb crater but the shrapnel caught my right hand and arm,” he said.
Manns said he was bleeding but refused to leave because other Marines were in much worse shape.
In March 1968, Manns was honored with a Purple Heart.
Manns spoke of several memorable events during his service, including the time when President Lyndon B. Johnson visited U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay in the Philippines in 1966.
He said he and several other Marine Corps officers were chosen to work with the CIA because they were familiar with the area, base and culture, as well as their training and secret clearance.
“I didn’t get a chance to meet him,” Manns said referring to Johnson. “But what we had to do was we had to protect his route throughout Manila.”
Later that year, he was serving as a Marine Corps liaison officer at Clark Air Force Base, also in the Philippines. He said he worked in an office at the base where there were representatives from every U.S. branch of the military, along with the South Korean Army.
Many wounded members of the U.S. military were sent to the Clark Air Force Base hospital.
“When those big C-130 airplanes would come in, we would go out to the airplanes and check on the manifest to make sure we had all the information right — the person’s service number, the person’s injury, the person’s next of kin,” Manns said.
After his stint in the military, Manns went home to Winston-Salem in late 1968.
He has several degrees including a masters of divinity from Virginia Union University, as well as a doctorate of ministry from Howard University. He worked for several years in Maryland and Washington, D.C., before returning to Winston-Salem in 2001.
Today, at 73, he is an exceptional-children teacher assistant at Carter High School in Winston-Salem. He serves on several local boards and has a passion for gardening. He is married to Kelly Kotowski Manns and has four adult daughters by a previous marriage.
He said his stint in Vietnam was voluntary.
“I had trained too many guys to go to Vietnam, so I felt I had to go myself,” he said.
