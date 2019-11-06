David Fairall

Army vet from Austin, Texas

Lives in Winston-Salem

Highest rank: Captain

Years in service: 1981-1991

Overseas deployments: Germany and Saudi Arabia

Cpt. Fairall served as a platoon leader, company commander, instructor, and telecommunications staff officer, including service as the VII Corps telecommunications frequency officer during Operations Desert Shield/Storm.

