David Fairall

Army vet from Austin, Texas
Lives in Winston-Salem
Highest rank: Captain
Years in service: 1981-1991
Overseas deployments: Germany and Saudi Arabia
Cpt. Fairall served as a platoon leader, company commander, instructor, and telecommunications staff officer, including service as the VII Corps telecommunications frequency officer during Operations Desert Shield/Storm.
