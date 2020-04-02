Bishop McGuinness: Tate Chappell

East Forsyth: Jaydn Hoover, Destiny Long

Glenn: Nakia Weston

Lexington: Amarah Owens

Mount Airy: Addie Phipps.

North Forsyth: MaKayla Kinzer

Parkland: Tatiyana Cannon

Reagan: Adrianna Gullette

Salem Baptist Christian: Joy Cone, Kavanna Held

Surry Central: Mia McMillen

Walkertown: Khaliyah McCummings

West Wilkes: Carson Ledford, Jamilyn Wilcox

West Forsyth: Alana Gary

Winston-Salem Prep: Tatyana Childress, Tre’Zha Muhammad

Coaches: Melvin Heggie (Glenn), Brian Robinson (Bishop McGuinness)

