Bishop McGuinness: Tate Chappell
East Forsyth: Jaydn Hoover, Destiny Long
Glenn: Nakia Weston
Lexington: Amarah Owens
Mount Airy: Addie Phipps.
North Forsyth: MaKayla Kinzer
Parkland: Tatiyana Cannon
Reagan: Adrianna Gullette
Salem Baptist Christian: Joy Cone, Kavanna Held
Surry Central: Mia McMillen
Walkertown: Khaliyah McCummings
West Wilkes: Carson Ledford, Jamilyn Wilcox
West Forsyth: Alana Gary
Winston-Salem Prep: Tatyana Childress, Tre’Zha Muhammad
Coaches: Melvin Heggie (Glenn), Brian Robinson (Bishop McGuinness)
