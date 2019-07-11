Q: What strategies can you give for controlling weeds in the garden at this time of year?
Answer: One result of all of the rain we have had earlier in the season is a healthy crop of weed seeds that have germinated. The most important time period to work on keeping the garden weed-free is the first 40 days after planting. Weeds rob tomatoes, squash, beans and other summer vegetables of nutrients, water and sunlight and usually outcompete the garden plants, reducing what you will be able to harvest. Removing weeds when they are small and not well-rooted is much easier than chopping or pulling large, well-rooted weeds. Use a stirrup hoe on a regular basis to keep the garden weed free. When you chop around the base of your vegetable plants with a garden hoe you risk damaging the roots. The stirrup hoe works by “scuffling” the soil rather than chopping. The stirrup hoe is easier on the back as well because you stand upright when you use it. Get out early in the morning before the heat of the day and make sure to stay hydrated. If you have areas that are fallow, this is the best time to solarize the soil. Use clear plastic, black plastic or even a tarp to cover and heat up the soil in order to kill existing weed seeds in the top inches of soil. Leave the area covered for at least six weeks. Another strategy is to mow regularly to keep weeds from producing seed heads and to cut the foliage down. Mowing will help to weaken the perennial weeds by reducing the foliage that produces food for the roots. When the foliage is removed, the plant becomes weakened and will be easier to pull. Once your garden is weed-free, use cardboard or wheat straw to protect the bare soil from other weed seeds blowing or washing in. Both of these materials will eventually biodegrade, adding organic matter to the soil.
Q: What can I use that is organic to kill Japanese beetles on my blackberries, grapes, and blueberries?
Answer: Japanese beetles were accidentally brought to the United States in 1916 on iris rhizomes. They are considered an invasive species. For adult insects, a pyrethrin containing insecticide such as PyGanic, an organic pesticide which is labeled for Japanese beetles may be used. Be sure to read the product label and follow the directions for proper use. Even though it is an organic pesticide, it will kill a wide range of beneficial insects as well as the pest.
When soil temperatures are above 44 degrees in the spring, apply beneficial nematodes to the soil in order to control the grubs in the soil. Milky spore bacterium can be applied in the fall for grub control. You may still be bothered by Japanese beetles the next year if your neighbors are not treating for them. The beetles emerge from the soil usually in late June and have one population per year with the adult females laying eggs in the soil over the month of July. The eggs hatch and develop into larvae that feed in the soil and overwinter there when temperatures cool. The next year, the beetle will complete metamorphosis and emerge as adults to repeat the life cycle. For more information about the life cycle of the Japanese beetle visit this link: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/japanese-beetle.
The use of traps is not recommended. In fact, the traps have been found to attract more beetles from surrounding areas, increasing the population rather than reducing it.