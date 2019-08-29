Q: What can I put out for the fall in the vegetable garden at this time of year?
Answer: You still have time to get some crops planted in your garden so that you may enjoy them later this fall. Be sure to add gardening to your to-do list for this weekend for most of the crops I will mention. At this time of year, gardeners plant cool-season crops that can withstand the cooling temperatures and the shorter days of fall. Most cool-season vegetables can withstand a light frost and some of the hardier crops will take colder temperatures. With some season-extension techniques, you may be eating vegetables fresh from the garden for many more weeks.
Crops to plant as soon as possible are kale, kohlrabi, lettuces, mustard, onions by seed until the end of September, onions by sets or plants until mid-September, radishes by mid-September, and turnips. Season-extension techniques include using hoops and row cover to keep frost off of leaves and to warm the air around the plants. Row cover will add about 1 degree Fahrenheit to the air temperature. Adding mulch around plants will also help to extend the growing season by protecting the roots and raising the soil temperature. Never let the garden go into a cold-temperature event under drought stress. Water at the base of plants to keep them fully charged and more able to withstand cold temperatures.
Q: I have read about using cover crops to help build up organic matter and to protect the soil in a vegetable garden. What is the best crop to use and when do I plant it?
Answer: Using a cover crop to protect your garden soil is an excellent cultural practice. Always keep your soil covered. With proper management, you can maximize biomass to provide organic matter in the soil, optimize nitrogen dynamics, minimize bare-soil periods, and help eliminate erosion. For our area, crimson clover is the best winter annual legume. Plant crimson clover in the late summer and mow or roll it in late April. Use a seeding rate of ⅓ pound per 1000 square feet. Some growers will plant directly into the rolled or crimped cover crop. Cereal rye or winter barley can be planted in early fall. Mow both of these cover crops in late April. Cereal rye will provide suppression of weeds through alleopathy (release of natural substances that inhibit weed germination and early growth). Use the seeding rate of 2¼ pounds per 1000 square feet for cereal rye. Be sure to wait three to four weeks before planting seeds of your cash crop. Hairy vetch, planted in early fall, is an excellent cover crop for adding nitrogen to soils and providing habitat for beneficial insects. It will be weedy later in the season if not managed properly. In late April, plan to mow it, and know that you will likely have vetch through the season if it has been allowed to set seeds. Use a seeding rate of ¾ pounds per 1000 square feet for hairy vetch. You can create a cover-crop cocktail by mixing legumes & grasses. The plant diversity will add organic matter, nitrogen and improved soil workability.
