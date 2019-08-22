Q: Do pawpaw trees grow here? I think I found some growing wild along my creek bank. How can they be cultivated to produce fruit?
Answer: Yes, pawpaw trees are native to our area and can be found growing in our woods and along creeks and streams. Native pawpaw trees produce small fruit that ripen at this time of year. In the woods, wildlife may find the fruit before you do. The trees grow as an understory tree and can take some shade. But with more sunlight comes more flowers and potential fruit. Native trees often grow in clonal colonies with many suckers sprouting up to 10 to 12 feet from the “mother” tree. You may need to thin out some of the suckers to make room for a selected tree to flourish. Seedling trees, or natives exhibit a great deal of genetic variability. That is why some people choose to buy grafted varieties that produce larger fruit. If you were to set up an orchard, you might consider using either selected seedlings for good fruit production or using named varieties that produce large quantities of fruit. The ripe fruit has a strong, appealing aroma and an orange to yellow pulp with a flavor that is similar to a blend of mango, pineapple, and banana. Chefs enjoy adding pawpaw to dishes and several North Carolina breweries are making award-winning pawpaw beer.
Q: I have one acre that I want to start farming. What equipment would you recommend for me to have?
Answer: You didn’t mention what you plan to grow, but with small acreage, growing such specialty crops as cut flowers, herbs, or vegetables are recommended. Think about who you will market your products to so that you can determine the sort of infrastructure you will need. A small, intensive farm can be managed with hand tools, although that’s time consuming. But before you buy a walk-behind tractor or tiller, consider irrigation and cooler storage so that you will have a dependable harvest and high-quality product to sell. It is recommended that you take the time to write a whole farm plan before you invest a lot of money in buying equipment. What are your goals? Is your idea economically feasible? A market analysis may be in order to help you answer that question. Do you have access to water? Is the soil healthy? How will you manage nutrients on your farm? When you have answered those questions, you will have a better idea of your equipment needs. You may be able to rent or borrow tools to try them out before purchasing. You may decide to hire out some work since you might not have a regular use for some tools. Here is a great article about equipment for small scale agriculture: http://blog.uvm.edu/groundwk/files/2014/04/EquipmentTools4SmallScale_PressmanATTRA-tools-1.pdf.