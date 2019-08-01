Q: Can you tell me the difference in hard neck and soft neck garlic? Which type grows best here and when and how do you plant it?
Answer: Garlic (Allium sativum) is an excellent crop for our area. Although it is a perennial, it is usually grown as a winter annual in the South. Hardneck garlic is a bit more difficult to grow, produces a flower stock, does not store well, but is easy to peel. Softneck garlic is usually what is found in the grocery store, rarely produces a flower stock, stores well, grows in most areas but is difficult to peel. Recommended varieties for Piedmont North Carolina are German extra hardy (hardneck), many of the Italian varieties (softneck), and New York white neck (softneck). Avoid planting the Creole types of softneck garlic (also called Early, Louisiana, and white Mexican) because they are not very winter-hardy.
Fall is the best time to plant garlic. Fertile soil high in organic matter with a pH between 6.2 and 6.8 is desirable. Beginning around Sept. 15, plant the cloves or bulbils points up, 1 to 2 inches deep and 2 to 6 inches apart in a row. Make sure your planting is early enough for large root systems to develop before winter freezes begin. Mulch your garlic beds with straw or some other organic material for extra winter protection.
Q: I have some odd-looking cucumbers growing in my garden this summer. I think the bees may have pollinated them after visiting my butternut squash. How much distance should there be between my cucumber and butternut squash to keep this from happening?
Answer: Cucumber (Cucumis sativus) and butternut squash (Cucurbita moschata) are both in the Cucurbitaceae family, but are separate genus and species. Therefore, there will not be cross pollination between the two. But there can be cross pollination within plants of the same genus and species, so summer squash and zucchini may cross pollinate with each other because they are both Cucurbita pepo. You would not see the results of cross pollination until the next growing season, because the genetic expression will occur once the resulting seed germinates, the plant grows, flowers, and sets fruit. It is always good to know the botanical name of the crop you have questions about to better understand how it grows and behaves in nature. Your misshapen fruit probably was the result of environmental stress such as high heat or perhaps an undetected disease problem.