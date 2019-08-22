Trees are the anchors of our gardens and the foundation of our neighborhoods, providing a precious urban canopy.
Mature trees can be compromised for many reasons, but one of the biggest ones is pests, which often work to kill a tree from the inside out.
A relatively new threat to our area is the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a beetle that targets and quickly kills many common species of ash trees. This pest already has begun to decimate our native ash tree population.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the EAB came to the United States from Asia in the 1990s, through infested wood packing material. It was discovered in 2002 in Michigan and Canada, where there was extensive ash-tree mortality. By 2016, EABs had a known presence in 25 states, including North Carolina. It was discovered in Winston-Salem in 2018.
Beetles feed on leaves
Adult EABs are flying emerald green beetles, which feed on the leaves of ash trees. Their life cycle is short and precise.
“It lays its eggs in bark crevices, then the larvae hatch and they tunnel into the tree,” said David Lusk, an arborist and the owner of Lusk Tree Service. “They work on the phloem (innermost layer of the bark) and essentially cut off the nutrient supply.”
The larvae feed inside ash trees until late fall, when they create pupal chambers. Within these chambers, the larvae develop into pupae over the winter, emerging from the tree in spring as adult EABs. The cycle then starts again.
“A tree is a pump; it’s a very efficient pump,” Lusk said. “Borer insects essentially cut the plumbing off, and then the tree starts to fade.”
My property and my neighborhood as a whole is being heavily impacted by the EAB. I have two large, multi-trunk ash trees in my backyard, one of which is a predominate specimen harnessing a naturalized area. Both of them are showing signs of EAB infestation.
Significant canopy die-back and premature leaf drop are happening with both ash trees in my backyard. I’ve begun to notice more and more afflicted and dying ash trees throughout my neighborhood and surrounding areas in Winston-Salem. I’m not an arborist or an expert on trees, but a quick glance into the canopy can tell the average person a lot.
Other indications
Other external signs of EABs on an ash tree include thinning canopy, increased woodpecker activity, yellowing foliage, dying branches and D-shaped exit holes in tree bark.
“I can confirm that the Emerald Ash Borer is present and active in Winston-Salem,” said Derek Renegar, an urban forester for the city of Winston-Salem. “The city has already removed approximately 30 dead or infested ash trees on city property. The insect’s impact on our city’s native ash population will be significant. EAB has been identified as the most destructive pest in the country.”
What’s even more disturbing about the EAB is how it impacts healthy ash trees and rapidly spreads throughout an area. Pest infestations usually kill weak trees, but the EAB has the ability to kill perfectly healthy ash trees.
“It has the potential to decimate our native ash populations due to the fact our trees have no natural resistance to their activity,” Renegar said. “In their native Asia, the local ash trees have a natural resistance, where only weakened trees growing with poor vigor are impacted. In our country, EAB is a new pest and our trees have not developed the resistance born from centuries of having to exist alongside EAB. This leaves perfectly healthy ash trees susceptible, not just weakened, diminished trees.”
So now that we’ve heard the bad news, let’s hear some more bad news. Once an ash tree starts to show signs of the EAB, it’s usually too late to save it. There are chemical treatments available, but are most effective as a preventative measure, instead of a cure.
These chemicals are most commonly applied as a soil drench around the tree’s base or as an injection into the tree’s trunk. There are tree and lawn-care specialists that are treating for the EAB. It is a practical and worthy cause to try to treat and save individual ash trees. The treatments may be costly, with no guarantee of survival, though.
“If chemical control is not a viable option, then infected trees should be removed with the resulting debris chipped and processed which will destroy the larvae,” Renegar said.
On a broad scale, the USDA is working to combat the EAB with a biological control. It is using parasitic wasps to kill the EAB and stop the spread of the pest. These wasps are natural enemies of the EAB in Asia, laying eggs on or near EAB eggs and larvae. For more information about the USDA’s biological control, visit www.nrs.fs.fed.us/disturbance/invasive_species/eab/local-resources/downloads/EAB-FieldRelease-Guidelines-2016.pdf.
In the meantime, we should all be more cognizant of the EAB and the quickness which it is spreading. If you have an ash tree on your property that you suspect may be threatened by EABs, contact a local arborist or professional tree care company. There is hope in awareness, so we might be able to save a few ash trees on a backyard scale.