Jerky Outpost has opened in Hanes Mall. The store features hundreds of kinds of jerky from North Carolina and all over the country.
The store is in the lower level of the mall between JC Penney and Dillard’s. It is the third Jerky Outpost for owners Suzanne and Damon Stevens, who also have Jerky Outpost locations in Valle Crucis and Blowing Rock.
The store features its own brand of beef jerky but has other brands, too. Jerky Outpost house brand comes in Original, General Tso, Teriyaki, Black Pepper, Campfire BBQ, Sweet & Spicy and Outlaw Heat.
Other N.C. brands of jerky in the store include AC’s Yummy Jerky from Statesville, Shiners’ Stash from Conover, Longbow from Zionville and Patriot from Conover.
National brands include Wild Bill’s from Memphis; Hombre from Eudora, Kan.; Fatman’s from Hagerman, N.M.; and Oklahoma Jerky Co.
Among the various brands are lots of jerky flavors and even different main ingredients. In addition to beef, the store has jerky made from pork, venison, elk, buffalo, alligator, ostrich, camel, shark, python and more.
In addition to jerky, the store also sells hot sauce, barbecue sauce, spice blends, pork rinds, deep-fried peanuts and more.