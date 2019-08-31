LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Winston-Salem Dash were held to just two hits on Saturday night, as the Lynchburg Hillcats grabbed a 6-1 victory.
Winston-Salem (70-61) was unable to get to Lynchburg (62-71) starter Juan Hillman (6-12). The left-hander allowed just one run across seven innings. Hillman recorded two strikeouts against two walks. The Hillcats backed up Hillman by scoring five runs against Dash starter Zach Lewis (6-8).
In relief of Hillman, Dakody Clemmer and Yapson Gomez pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively.
The Dash took the lead in the top of the first. Steele Walker reached on an error by second baseman Luke Wakamatsu. Two batters later, Craig Dedelow banged his league-leading 10th triple off the wall in right to make it 1-0.
The Hillcats took the lead in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Steven Kwan hit a bunt single before Tyler Freeman rolled an infield single to put runners at first and second. A wild pitch by Lewis allowed both runners to reach scoring position. Then, Mitch Reeves lined a single into left field, scoring Kwan and Freeman to give Lynchburg a 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Hillcats added to their lead. To start off the inning, Jonathan Laureano singled, and Jodd Carter doubled to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Jason Rodriguez, was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cody Farhat then hit an RBI fielder’s choice to make it a 3-1 lead.
Capping the scoring, Wakamatsu smacked a triple into center field, scoring Rodriguez and Farhat to make it 5-1. The Hillcats went on to add another run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Rodriguez.
The Dash continue their series with the Hillcats today. Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio (8-3, 3.17 ERA) will take the hill for Winston-Salem against fellow righty Cody Morris (2-1, 4.46 ERA). First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
